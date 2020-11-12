Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / India’s Petronet has no plans to invest in LNG developers

India’s Petronet has no plans to invest in LNG developers

Petronet, the country’s top gas importer, has time until December-end to consider investing $2.5 billion for 5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG in Tellurian’s Driftwood project.

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 18:14 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi

India has been scouting for cheap gas for price-sensitive consumers as Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to raise the share of natural gas in the national energy mix to 15 per cent. (Reuters file photo | Representational image)

India’s Petronet LNG Ltd has no plans to invest in liquefied natural gas (LNG) developers as the market is awash with cheaper fuel, its finance chief said, indicating it may shelve plans to invest in Tellurian Inc’s US project.

Petronet, the country’s top gas importer, has time until December-end to consider investing $2.5 billion for 5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG in Tellurian’s Driftwood project to end-2020.

“Right now, we get LNG at throwaway prices so there is no need to go for an investment ... you should be more concerned with LNG than investment,” VK Mishra said at an analyst conference on Thursday.

This is a non-binding memorandum of understanding and there is no commitment, Mishra said, adding that the company is in talks for new long-term LNG contract linked to spot prices.



India has been scouting for cheap gas for price-sensitive consumers as Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to raise the share of natural gas in the national energy mix to 15% by 2030 from the current 6.2% to reduce pollution.

Petronet has a deal to purchase 7.5 mtpa of LNG from Qatar and 1.44 mtpa from Exxon Mobil Corp’s Gorgon project in Australia.

Spot LNG prices are currently high due to the surge in demand during winters, he said, adding that the prices would drop to $4-$6 per million British thermal units (mmbtu) after January.

To meet India’s growing gas demand, Petronet is looking at constructing a new LNG terminal on the country’s east coast and also plans to raise annual capacity at its Dahej terminal in western India to 19.5 million tonnes from 17.5 million tonnes.

Petronet is also awaiting for a final approval from Sri Lankan authorities to build a floating LNG terminal in the island nation for about $300 million, Mishra said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

ASEAN core of our Act East policy: PM Modi at 17th virtual Summit
Nov 12, 2020 17:25 IST
‘Public is with us, it’s win for Grand Alliance’ : Tejashwi Yadav
Nov 12, 2020 15:30 IST
Initiate contempt proceedings against Kunal Kamra: Attorney General
Nov 12, 2020 18:09 IST
In Atmanirbhar 3.0 stimulus package, FM showcases new employment scheme
Nov 12, 2020 17:29 IST

latest news

‘BJP uses everything to win elections’: Akhilesh Yadav alleges irregularities in Bihar polls
Nov 12, 2020 18:26 IST
Rajasthan: Gurjar stir over reservation called off
Nov 12, 2020 18:23 IST
#YehDiwaliMaskWali: Safety is the mantra amid pandemic, urge celebs
Nov 12, 2020 18:22 IST
PM Modi to dedicate 2 Ayurveda institutes to nation on 5th Ayurveda Day tomorrow
Nov 12, 2020 18:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.