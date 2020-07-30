Sections
Home / Business News / India’s Reliance reports higher profit on one-time gain from BP deal

India’s Reliance reports higher profit on one-time gain from BP deal

Reliance, led by Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, said consolidated profit rose to 132.33 billion rupees ($1.77 billion) in the three months to June 30, from 101.04 billion rupees a year earlier.

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 19:34 IST

By Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Bengaluru

Revenue from operations fell to 912.38 billion rupees, from 1.62 trillion rupees. (REUTERS)

Reliance Industries Ltd on Thursday posted a 31% jump in June-quarter profit, as the conglomerate booked a one-time gain of 49.66 billion rupees ($663 million) on an investment by British oil major BP in its fuel marketing business.

Reliance, led by Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, said consolidated profit rose to 132.33 billion rupees ($1.77 billion) in the three months to June 30, from 101.04 billion rupees a year earlier.

Revenue from operations fell to 912.38 billion rupees, from 1.62 trillion rupees.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

New Education Policy recommends highly-regulated, poorly-funded education model: Sisodia
Jul 30, 2020 19:29 IST
Hagia Sophia’s history of conflict and faith
Jul 30, 2020 19:28 IST
Sushant’s family lawyer says case has nothing to do with Kangana’s theories
Jul 30, 2020 19:27 IST
Unlock 3.0 rules get the right mix
Jul 30, 2020 19:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.