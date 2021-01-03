Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / India seeks expressions of interest for stake in State-run BEML

India seeks expressions of interest for stake in State-run BEML

The government is looking to cut its 54% holding in the firm as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s privatization drive, which will also see management control shift to the successful bidder.

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 14:48 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Deepali Sharma,

Shares of BEML slipped 1.5% last year, underperforming the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex, which jumped 16%. (Mint file photo)

India is inviting expressions of interest in a 26% stake in state-owned defense and engineering company BEML Ltd., the company said in an exchange filing on Saturday.

The government is looking to cut its 54% holding in the firm as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s privatization drive, which will also see management control shift to the successful bidder. The sale will be done through open competitive bidding, and interested bidders must submit an expression of interest by March 1, according to the filing.

SBI Capital Markets Ltd. is the transaction adviser. Shares of BEML slipped 1.5% last year, underperforming the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex, which jumped 16%.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Chinese economy is recovering. But there are gaps | Analysis
by Shishir Gupta
Healthcare, frontline workers to be vaccinated in 1st phase in Delhi: Jain
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Rahul Gandhi says farmers being martyred while ‘Modi’s friends’ benefit
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
‘Never listened to his father’: MP home minister jabs Akhilesh Yadav for Covid-19 vaccine remark
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi

latest news

Hrithik Roshan kickstarts 2021 with new skills
by HT Entertainment Desk
Lenovo expects 25-30 pc growth this fiscal, to make tablets in India
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Covid-19 found on multiple auto part packaging samples in China
by Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Taapsee Pannu’s steamy throwback in sheer grey maxi stuns her rumoured beau
by Zarafshan Shiraz
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.