Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / India solar tariffs at record low

India solar tariffs at record low

Debt financing for green energy projects are drying up with large Indian banks refusing to fund projects committed to sell power at less than Rs 3 per unit. Banks are wary of lending to developers as they suspect the viability of projects with rock-bottom tariffs

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 08:47 IST

By Utpal Bhaskar, Livemint New Delhi

India’ solar power tariff hit a new low of Rs 2 per unit on Monday at a bid by state-run Solar Energy Corp. of India Ltd, said a government official (Hindustan Times)

India’ solar power tariff hit a new low of Rs 2 per unit on Monday at a bid by state-run Solar Energy Corp. of India Ltd (SECI), said a government official, seeking anonymity. The previous low was Rs 2.36 per unit.

Saudi Arabia’s Aljomaih Energy and Water Co. and Singapore-based Sembcorp’s Indian arm, Green Infra Wind Energy Ltd, placed the winning bids of Rs 2 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) to win the contracts to build a 200MW and 400MW solar power projects, respectively. State-run NTPC Ltd placed the second-lowest winning bid of Rs 2.01 per unit to secure a 470MW capacity. “A record low bid price of Rs 2 per unit was discovered in this auction,” he added.

Spokesperson for Aljomaih Energy could not be immediately contacted. Spokespersons for Sembcorp Industries and NTPC refused to comment.

Interestingly, foreign players have taken the lead in placing aggressive bids recently. During the last round, the lowest bid was placed by Spain’s Solarpack Corporación Tecnológica, S.A. The previous record low bid was for Rs 2.44 per unit in May 2017.

The bids comes at a time fund-starved state electricity distribution companies (discoms) are unwilling to sign contracts with intermediary procurers, such as SECI, for earlier projects at a comparatively higher tariff. Due to the recent low-price bids, the discoms are tariff-shopping and are reluctant to ink power supply agreements for these projects. Besides, debt financing for green energy projects are drying up with large Indian banks refusing to fund projects committed to sell power at less than Rs 3 per unit. Banks are wary of lending to developers as they suspect the viability of projects with rock-bottom tariffs. India has 34.6GW of solar power, with an aim to have 100GW of solar capacity by 2022.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

BSF steps up patrols along Pak border, looks for more terror tunnels
Nov 24, 2020 06:09 IST
Heavy rains, gale force winds: Nivar to cross Tamil Nadu coast tomorrow
Nov 24, 2020 08:23 IST
India’s active Covid case burden remains less than 5%: Govt data
Nov 24, 2020 08:44 IST
Delhi’s air quality worsens, temperature to rise over next couple of days
Nov 24, 2020 08:44 IST

latest news

India solar tariffs at record low
Nov 24, 2020 08:47 IST
Complete cold chain set-up by Dec 15 for Covid-19 vaccination: Adityanath
Nov 24, 2020 08:45 IST
Disappointed with my batting in IPL: Smith on what went wrong in UAE
Nov 24, 2020 08:45 IST
Man creates record for farthest distance walked barefoot on LEGO bricks
Nov 24, 2020 08:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.