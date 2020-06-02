Sections
Home / Business News / India stocks set for best run in seven months on lockdown exit

India stocks set for best run in seven months on lockdown exit

The S&P BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty 50 Index each rose 0.9% as of 12:11 p.m. in Mumbai. Both gauges are set for their fifth day of gains and longest winning streak since Nov. 4.

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 13:57 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar,

A bird flies past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai. (REUTERS )

Indian stocks are poised for their longest winning run since November amid optimism that easing of the nationwide lockdown will reboot economic growth.

The S&P BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty 50 Index each rose 0.9% as of 12:11 p.m. in Mumbai. Both gauges are set for their fifth day of gains and longest winning streak since Nov. 4.

India’s phased easing of restrictions will see malls, restaurants and places of worship reopening from June 8 after the world’s toughest stay-at-home curbs muted economic growth.

“The gradual easing of the lockdown has boosted sentiment,” Ajit Mishra, vice president of research at Religare Broking Ltd. wrote in a note Monday. “The recent surge indicates markets are focusing more on the optimistic side and anticipating a favorable scenario.”



Still, Moody’s Investors Service on Monday lowered the country’s sovereign rating by a notch to the lowest investment grade, which may undermine the nation’s efforts to attract foreign capital into its debt market to fund a ballooning fiscal gap and avoid the first economic contraction in more than four decades.

India’s rupee was little changed versus the U.S. dollar, while the yield on India’s 10-year benchmark bond rose one basis point to 5.78%

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Will remember bowling to Sachin for rest of my life, says Sutherland
Jun 02, 2020 15:26 IST
When Hugh Jackman was almost fired as Wolverine
Jun 02, 2020 15:26 IST
Delhi Lieutenant Governor allows release of Manu Sharma, convicted for killing Jessica Lal
Jun 02, 2020 15:23 IST
Boycott will make China pay heavily for provoking India: Sonam Wangchuk
Jun 02, 2020 15:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.