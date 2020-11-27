Sections
Home / Business News / Govt to allow Uber and rivals to charge 20% commission on fares

Industry experts had warned that a 10% cap would hit revenue and operations of the likes of Uber, which have faced increased regulatory scrutiny in several countries.

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 15:48 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Deepali Sharma, Mumbai

India accounts for an estimated 11% of Uber’s global rides annually and is SoftBank-backed Ola’s home market. (Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times file photo)

India will allow app-based taxi aggregators such as Uber Technologies and Ola to charge up to 20% commission on ride fares, according to guidelines issued on Friday, diluting an earlier proposal to cap fees at 10%.

The final guidelines, which are to be considered by the state governments when issuing licences to aggregators, say drivers should receive 80% of the ride fare with the taxi companies receiving the remaining 20%.

The government guidelines also recommended that so-called surge prices at busy times can be a maximum of 1.5 times the base fare and that companies must provide insurance cover for drivers and limit them to working no more than 12 hours a day.

India accounts for an estimated 11% of Uber’s global rides annually and is SoftBank-backed Ola’s home market.

