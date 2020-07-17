Sections
Home / Business News / India, United States likely to partner on 5G: US-India Business Council chief

India, United States likely to partner on 5G: US-India Business Council chief

In an interview to ANI, US-India Business Council president Nisha Biswal said expects that digital commerce and all areas of the technology collaboration are going to continue to grow.

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 09:04 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Asian News International

“I do think that the technology sector is a very important area of collaboration between our two countries. We have a very trusted relationship, and we have a very large digitally savvy population in both countries,” Biswal said. (Reuters file photo. Representative image)

India and US are likely to partner on 5G network, US India Business Council (USIBC) President Nisha Biswal said on Thursday, adding that technology sector is a “very important area” of collaboration between our two countries.

In an interview to ANI, Biswal said expects that digital commerce and all areas of the technology collaboration are going to continue to grow.

“I do think that the technology sector is a very important area of collaboration between our two countries. We have a very trusted relationship, and we have a very large digitally savvy population in both countries,” she said.

“So I do expect that digital commerce and all areas of of the technology collaboration are going to continue to grow. I also think that the US and India will partner on 5G and creating kind of the digital infrastructure of the future. And this will continue to be an area of growing importance,” she added.



Biswal said that US and India economic partnership has been one that has been growing in importance for both countries.

“US India economic partnership has been one that has been growing in importance for both countries. We have seen that the pandemic has created enormous disruption on global supply chains including in the pharmaceutical sector and the US India partnership is one of the trusted partners. So as we look at the research and collaboration that’s going on around the vaccine around treatment options,” she said.

The India Ideas Summit organised by the USIBC scheduled on July 21-22 will see discussions on a wide range of topics including the impact of coronavirus on global supply chain and healthcare collaboration between the two countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the upcoming Summit, which has assembled a high-powered line-up of US-India corridor leaders from across the business, government and society.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Tesla rushes to persuade workers there’s no alarming Covid-19 outbreak at plants
Jul 17, 2020 09:11 IST
Doggo experiences ear bleps after big sneeze, netizens can’t keep calm
Jul 17, 2020 09:10 IST
India, United States likely to partner on 5G: US-India Business Council chief
Jul 17, 2020 09:04 IST
Sonu Sood donates 25000 face shields to Mumbai police personnel
Jul 17, 2020 08:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.