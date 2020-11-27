Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / India write-off of ailing bank’s debt to sting small lenders

India write-off of ailing bank’s debt to sting small lenders

The Reserve Bank of India on late Thursday said 3.18 billion rupees ($43 million) of Tier 2 bonds of Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd. will be fully written down as DBS Group Holdings Ltd. acquires the lender.

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 16:47 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Prashasti Singh,

The announcement comes as a surprise after the RBI-appointed administrator said last week DBS would take over all obligations, including bonds. (REUTERS)

India’s smaller banks will likely face higher funding costs and reduced investor appetite for their bonds just as non-performing loans spread, after the central bank moved to write off debt of an ailing lender.

The Reserve Bank of India on late Thursday said 3.18 billion rupees ($43 million) of Tier 2 bonds of Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd. will be fully written down as DBS Group Holdings Ltd. acquires the lender.

The announcement comes as a surprise after the RBI-appointed administrator said last week DBS would take over all obligations, including bonds. It also underscores risks in India’s credit market after some individuals lost money on different kinds of bank bonds earlier this year when authorities seized Yes Bank Ltd.

“Financing costs may inch up and the appetite shall be lower especially for the lower-rated private and small finance banks,” said Ajay Manglunia, managing director and head at JM Financial Products Ltd. “Such lenders will have to rely more on equity raise as investors shall be a bit more skeptical to take risk now.”



Many investors in bank notes tend to buy and hold the securities, rather than actively trade them. That’s limiting the impact on traded levels from the Lakshmi Vilas’ bond write-off. But observers said that the incident could prompt market participants to reassess their investment in Tier 2 notes and demand higher yields in future offerings from lenders.

Investors will likely seek higher premiums, at least 20 basis points more on Tier 2 securities, the next time a bank comes to sell such debt in the nation’s primary market, said Murthy Nagarajan, head of fixed-income at Tata Asset Management Ltd.

Any further weakening in demand for bank bonds would add to pressure on lenders already saddled with one of the world’s worst bad debt piles. Banks also need to boost their capital in anticipation of more soured loans as the fallout of the pandemic batters businesses.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

LIVE: Protesting farmers enter New Delhi through Tikri border
Nov 27, 2020 16:38 IST
No complaint from volunteers given Covaxin: Ahmedabad doctor
Nov 27, 2020 16:08 IST
Delhi is conducting more Covid-19 tests compared to rest of India, says Jain
Nov 27, 2020 15:59 IST
Protesting farmers allowed into Delhi, spot identified for peaceful demonstration
Nov 27, 2020 15:59 IST

latest news

Organisers postpone PBL-6 due to COVID-19 pandemic
Nov 27, 2020 16:52 IST
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla inaugurates 3 schools built under Indian assistance in Nepal’s Gorkha district
Nov 27, 2020 16:52 IST
GD Goenka Public School, Dwarka, hosts inter-school competition
Nov 27, 2020 16:48 IST
India write-off of ailing bank’s debt to sting small lenders
Nov 27, 2020 16:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.