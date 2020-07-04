Sections
Home / Business News / Indiabulls arm gets ₹2,200crore lifeline from Oaktree Capital

Indiabulls arm gets ₹2,200crore lifeline from Oaktree Capital

The transaction is expected to breathe a fresh lease of life into Indiabulls Housing, which has been in talks with investors for several months. The fresh funds are expected to be used to meet payment obligations.

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 08:34 IST

By Gopika Gopakumar and Jayshree P Upadhyay, Livemint Mumbai

Indiabulls Housing’s outstanding loan book stood at ₹1.02 lakh crore, as of December 31, 2019, with an average cost of borrowing at 8.8%, according to the public filing by the housing finance company. (Bloomberg file photo)

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (IBHFL) has raised ₹2,200 crore from Oaktree Capital by pledging a part of its real estate loans to the global stressed assets investor, two people directly aware of the transaction said, requesting anonymity.

The transaction is expected to breathe a fresh lease of life into Indiabulls Housing, which has been in talks with investors for several months. The fresh funds are expected to be used to meet payment obligations.

As part of the terms of the deal, Oaktree will buy non-convertible debentures (NCD) to be sold by Indiabulls Housing, according to the people cited above. The NCDs will be guaranteed by an underlying real estate portfolio valued close to ₹4,500 crore, comprising loan exposures to developers such as Wadhwa Group and Sheth Developers.

A spokesperson for Indiabulls Housing did not respond to an email query. A spokesperson for Oaktree declined to comment.



In a similar transaction last year, now bankrupt Dewan Housing Finance Ltd sold wholesale loans worth ₹1,375 crore to Oaktree.

Indiabulls Housing’s outstanding loan book stood at ₹1.02 lakh crore, as of December 31, 2019, with an average cost of borrowing at 8.8%, according to the public filing by the housing finance company.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Buchanan wanted to remove Ganguly as KKR captain and succeeded: Chopra
Jul 04, 2020 08:37 IST
Indiabulls arm gets ₹2,200crore lifeline from Oaktree Capital
Jul 04, 2020 08:34 IST
Rs 500 cap on late fee for monthly GST returns
Jul 04, 2020 08:34 IST
Hours after Covid-19 positive son’s death, parents found dead in Odisha’s Ganjam
Jul 04, 2020 08:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.