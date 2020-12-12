Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / Indian economy emerging stronger after Covid-19, says SoftBank India head Kohli

Indian economy emerging stronger after Covid-19, says SoftBank India head Kohli

The Indian economy has clawed back faster than expected in the second quarter of 2020-21 with the contraction at 7.5 per cent.

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 20:42 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma, Mumbai

SoftBank India Country head Manoj Kohli said that becoming a USD 5 trillion economy by 2025 is a very important goal and the next five years are tough. (Reuters file photo)

Investment climate in India is improving and the economy will bounce back faster in the next financial year from the impact of the pandemic, SoftBank India Country head Manoj Kohli said on Saturday.

“India is emerging stronger after Covid-19...I’m not giving a final judgment or anything. But I can see that from the trend that India is in the process of emerging stronger,” Kohli said at an event hosted by XLRI.

From April 2021, the economy will grow faster than the previous year, and will soon recover the lost ground.

The Indian economy has clawed back faster than expected in the second quarter of 2020-21 with the contraction at 7.5 per cent.



Kohli further said that becoming a USD 5 trillion economy by 2025 is a very important goal and the next five years are tough.

“It’s not going to be easy but we have to make it happen. Today we are nearly USD 2.7 trillion. Of course, Covid-19 has dropped it further, but it was like that before the pandemic, and to reach USD 5 trillion will be very intense,” he added.

To achieve this target, the country needs massive investments and since the Indian banking and financial services market is small, global investments are required, he opined.

The key sectors that will drive growth and help India become a USD 5 trillion economy are infrastructure, manufacturing, healthcare, education and insurance, he added.

Further, Kohli said many companies have increased their new product and service development capabilities so that they can bring new products to the customers.

“They have also initiated some changes and shifts in their business models, which have also made them financially stronger. So, I believe that many companies, Indian companies including startups have become stronger,” he added.

He said, even during the Covid-19 times the government has brought in many sectoral reforms, including labour and farm reforms.

“Yes, the country will take time to fully adjust to these new reforms, like farm reforms. But finally, with education I’m sure that people will accept them,” he said.

Also, the government policy of dual listing will hugely benefit Indian companies to raise funds.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Progressive’ Haryana farmers submitted memorandum backing farm laws: Tomar
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
People in Kerala to get free Covid-19 vaccine, says chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Farmers’ leaders to go on hunger strike on Dec 14 as protests intensify
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Why BJP believes there’s ‘opportunity to grow independently’ in Andhra
by Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

latest news

Janhvi Kapoor can’t stop smiling as she enjoys a day at the beach
by HT Entertainment Desk
The viral cake ‘slicing’ hack gets a mixed response from bakers
by Sanchita Kalra
Aston Villa sink Wolves with late El Ghazi penalty
by Reuters
News updates from Hindustan Times at 9pm: Puri Jagannath temple to open on December 23 and all the latest news
by hindustantimes.com
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.