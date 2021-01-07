Economy expected to contract 7.7% in 2020-21 compared to 4.2% growth in 2019-20: Report

Sections
Indian economy expected to contract 7.7% in 2020-21 compared to 4.2% growth in 2019-20, reports PTI citing govt data

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 18:24 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A worker uses a blowtorch outside the construction site in New Delhi. (Bloomberg)

Indian economy is estimated to contract 7.7 per cent in 2020-21 compared to 4.2 per cent growth in the previous fiscal, mainly on account of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the first advanced estimates of the national income released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Thursday, there was contraction in almost all sectors with the exception of agriculture.

“Real GDP or GDP at Constant Prices (2011-12) in the year 2020-21 is likely to attain a level of Rs 134.40 lakh crore, as against the Provisional Estimate of GDP for the year 2019-20 of Rs 145.66 lakh crore... The growth in real GDP during 2020-21 is estimated at -7.7 per cent as compared to the growth rate of 4.2 per cent in 2019-20,” it said.

In the current fiscal, manufacturing sector is likely to see a contraction 9.4 per cent whereas growth was almost flat at 0.03 per cent in the year-ago period.



The NSO estimates significant contraction in ‘mining and quarrying’, and ‘trade, hotels, transport, communication and services related to broadcasting’.

Agriculture sector is estimated to see a growth of 3.4 per cent in 2020-21. However, it will be lower than 4 per cent growth recorded in 2019-20.

The economy contracted 23.9 per cent in the first quarter and 7.5 per cent in the second quarter.

