Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Business News / Indian government working on next stimulus package: Report

Indian government working on next stimulus package: Report

The government has received suggestions from various ministries and sectors on needed measures, Tarun Bajaj, economic affairs secretary at the ministry of finance, told a virtual conference.

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 17:47 IST

By Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal,

Centre is working on next stimulus package to support the economy. (Reuters file photo)

India’s government is working on the next stimulus package to support the economy amid positive signs of a fall in Covid-19 cases, a senior finance ministry official said on Wednesday.

The government has received suggestions from various ministries and sectors on needed measures, Tarun Bajaj, economic affairs secretary at the ministry of finance, told a virtual conference.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

EC sends notice to Kamal Nath for ‘item’ jibe, asks him to explain stand in 48 hrs
Oct 21, 2020 18:44 IST
On India-US agenda, a plan to share defence intel from Ladakh to South China Sea
Oct 21, 2020 17:09 IST
IPL live score: Minutes away from toss in KKR-RCB clash
Oct 21, 2020 18:53 IST
Assam Rifles jawan killed after team ambushed in Arunachal Pradesh
Oct 21, 2020 17:47 IST

latest news

MAH MCA CET admit card 2020 released at cetcell.mahacet.org, here’s direct link to download
Oct 21, 2020 18:50 IST
India gifts a submarine to Myanmar, gains edge over China
Oct 21, 2020 18:49 IST
This cat loves being pampered and the feline’s face shows it. Watch
Oct 21, 2020 18:45 IST
Lawyer shot 6 times in Bihar’s Gopalganj survives in Gorakhpur hospital
Oct 21, 2020 18:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.