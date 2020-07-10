Indian govt had Rs 5.73 billion outstanding loans from RBI in July 3 week

Sections
State governments had 70.04 billion rupees loans from the RBI in the week ended July 3, compared with 34.16 billion rupees in the previous week, the release showed.

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 17:54 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Arpan Rai, Bengaluru

FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2019, file photo, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das speaks during a press conference in Mumbai, India. (AP)

The Indian government had 5.73 billion rupees ($76.16 million) outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended July 3, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government had no outstanding loans in the prior week.

