Sections
Home / Business News / Indian Oil Corp’s VLCC catches fire off Colombo: Report

Indian Oil Corp’s VLCC catches fire off Colombo: Report

The full loaded vessel was heading to Paradip in eastern India from Mina Al Ahmandi in Kuwait, Refinitiv’s ship tracking data shows

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 12:09 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, New Delhi

A crude carrier chartered by India’s top refiner Indian Oil Corp has reportedly caught fire off Colombo. (Bloomberg/Representative Image)

A very large crude carrier New Diamond, chartered by India’s top refiner Indian Oil Corp , caught fire in the morning off Colombo, sources with knowledge about the matter told Reuters.

The full loaded vessel was heading to Paradip in eastern India from Mina Al Ahmandi in Kuwait, Refinitiv’s ship tracking data shows.

No immediate comment was available from IOC.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indian Army changes posture at LAC after China’s failed midnight attempt
Sep 03, 2020 10:41 IST
Hacked PM Modi’s Twitter account to make a point on PayTM Mall breach: Hackers
Sep 03, 2020 12:23 IST
Facebook bans BJP legislator amid raging controversy over hate speech bias
Sep 03, 2020 12:01 IST
Indian Oil Corp’s VLCC catches fire off Colombo: Report
Sep 03, 2020 12:09 IST

latest news

Priyanka Chopra’s summer fashion is chic and stylish
Sep 03, 2020 12:54 IST
UP to cultivate Napier grass to provide nutritious fodder to cows
Sep 03, 2020 12:49 IST
Angela Merkel’s top diplomat warns China over Taiwan ‘threats’
Sep 03, 2020 12:48 IST
Children can have Covid antibodies, virus in their system simultaneously
Sep 03, 2020 12:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.