Sections
Home / Business News / Indian Oil lays out Rs 26,143 crore capex plan for FY21

Indian Oil lays out Rs 26,143 crore capex plan for FY21

Since the easing of the lockdown, IOC commenced works on 336 projects that have investment of more than Rs 1 crore in each project, at an anticipated project cost totalling Rs 1.04 lakh crore, it said.

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 04:14 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

An amount of about Rs 1,764 crore was spent on these ongoing projects till the end of June 2020 (REUTERS)

State-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), India’s biggest fuel retailer, has ramped up works in 336 projects worth Rs 1.04 lakh crore immediately after the nationwide lockdown was eased and is likely to achieve the Rs 26,143 crore capex target in the current financial year.

“IndianOil [IOC] has targeted a capex of Rs 26,143 crore during FY 20-21 and in the first quarter achieved an approx. expenditure of Rs 2,674 crore, overcoming various issues faced on-ground due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” the company said in a statement. It said that the company resumed work at its various project sites across the country from April 20.

Since the easing of the lockdown, IOC commenced works on 336 projects that have investment of more than Rs 1 crore in each project, at an anticipated project cost totalling Rs 1.04 lakh crore, it said. An amount of about Rs 1,764 crore was spent on these ongoing projects till the end of June 2020. Additionally, more than 50 projects have also resumed since July 1, 2020, as per the statement

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

SBI set to invest up to Rs 1,760 crore in YES FPO
Jul 09, 2020 04:34 IST
Net inflows into equity MFs hit four-year low
Jul 09, 2020 04:21 IST
Indian Oil lays out Rs 26,143 crore capex plan for FY21
Jul 09, 2020 04:14 IST
ICICI Bank set to raise up to Rs 15,000 crore
Jul 09, 2020 04:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.