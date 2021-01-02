Indian Oil’s LPG refill cylinder booking just a missed call away

Union oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan urged that gas agencies and distributors should ensure that the LPG delivery period should be reduced from one day to a few hours. (File Photo)

Customers of the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) can now book a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) refill cylinder by just giving a missed call to the company. According to an IOC statement, Indane Gas customers across India can use the number 8454955555 for making a booking of a refill cylinder.

“Booking refills through missed calls is a faster way to book with customers not having to hold calls for a long time,” the IOC statement said, adding that no call charges will be levied as compared to Interactive voice response (IVR) where normal call rates are applicable. This service will be extremely helpful to those who are not well-versed with IVR calls, senior citizens and those living in rural areas, it said.

Union oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan had launched the missed call service for LPG customers at an event in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar on Friday. Pradhan also launched the missed call facility for getting a new LPG connection in Bhubaneshwar which will soon be extended to all other parts of the country. He urged that gas agencies and distributors should ensure that the LPG delivery period should be reduced from one day to a few hours.

“The country has travelled a long way in LPG. The LPG connections given out in six decades prior to 2014 were about 13 crore and in the last six years, the same has been expanded to 30 crore,” the minister had said during the launch of the missed call service.

Meanwhile, an IOC official, who was also present at the launch event, said that sales of motor spirit and diesel have increased during 2020 despite the hindrances in commercial activities due to the prevailing coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis adding that the increased sales indicate a revival of the economy. “During 2020, sales of motor spirit have increased by 108 per cent and diesel by 96 per cent over the previous year,” IOC director (marketing) Gurmeet Singh said.

(With agency inputs)