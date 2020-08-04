Sections
Home / Business News / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Aug 04, 2020

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Aug 04, 2020

Get latest update on daily spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 09:16 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Aug 04, 2020 (Reuters)

The spot gold price today(Rs. 53410.0) is higher than this week's average of Rs. 53030.0 by 0.72%. The price was higher than yesterday's value of Rs. 53400.0.

Although the global gold prices($1975.8) dropped by 0.03%, the spot gold prices in India(Rs. 53410.0) saw a growth of 0.02%.

Gold and other precious metals on Aug 04, 2020

Following yesterday's trend, global spot prices continued its fall today as well. It was clocked at $1975.8 per Troy ounce in the latest close which noted a decrease of -0.03% over yesterday. This price level is 5.93% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1858.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices edged higher today. Silver gained 3.5% to $24.3 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.22% to $926.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at Rs. 53852.0 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of Rs. 53.85. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at Rs. 53410.0 . 



MCX Gold on Aug 04, 2020

On MCX, gold futures prices in India jumped 0.1% to Rs. 53852.0 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.4% or about Rs. 53.85 per 10 gram. On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 0.08% or Rs. 52.72 per kg to the price level of Rs. 65903.0 per kg.

The gold spot price today (Rs. 53410.0) increased by Rs. 53.85 from yesterday (Rs. 53400.0), whereas global spot prices saw a downturn of $0.0 to $1975.8 value today. MCX future price saw an increase of Rs. 53.85 and value of Rs. 53852.0 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Aug 04, 2020

The dollar to rupee conversion today increased to Rs. 75.2 as compared to previous close of Rs. 74.9. The rise of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a higher gold price in the domestic markets.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

SSC Stenographer document verification to be conducted in September, check details here
Aug 04, 2020 09:36 IST
He had phenomenal T20 record: How Dravid helped RR find an explosive player
Aug 04, 2020 09:30 IST
Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in North Carolina
Aug 04, 2020 09:27 IST
Sushant’s sister Meetu pens heartbreaking note: ‘I still can’t say goodbye’
Aug 04, 2020 09:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.