Sections
Home / Business News / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Aug 05, 2020

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Aug 05, 2020

Get latest update on daily spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 09:18 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Aug 05, 2020 (Reuters)

The spot gold price today(Rs. 53310.0) is higher than this week's average of Rs. 53144.29 by 0.31%. The price was higher than yesterday's value of Rs. 53300.0.

The spot gold prices in India(Rs.53310.0) witnessed a growth of 0.02%, despite global gold prices($2013.8) saw a drop of 0.23%.

Gold and other precious metals on Aug 05, 2020

In global markets, gold prices moved lower today after an uptick in the previous session. Spot gold fell by 0.23% to $2013.8 per Troy ounce. This price level is 7.37% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1865.3). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 0.55% to $25.9 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has suffered. The precious metal platinum fell 0.42% to $938.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at Rs. 54782.0 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of Rs. 0.0. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at Rs. 53310.0 . 



MCX Gold on Aug 05, 2020

Gold prices in India remained stable today with futures on MCX quoted at Rs. 54782.0 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 1.59% or about Rs. 0.0 per 10 gram. On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 0.11% or Rs.76.7 per kg to the price level of Rs. 69726.0 per kg.

The gold spot price today (Rs. 53310.0) increased by Rs. 0.0 from yesterday (Rs. 53300.0), whereas global spot prices saw a downturn of $4.71 to $2013.8 value today. No change was seen in MCX future price as of today, and had a value of Rs. 54782.0.

Currency Exchange Rate on Aug 05, 2020

The dollar to rupee conversion today improved to Rs. 75.0 as compared to previous close of Rs. 75.1. The fall of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a lower gold price in the domestic markets.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Juvan upsets Vondrouova in 1st round of Palermo Open
Aug 05, 2020 09:51 IST
‘August 5 is historical day’, says Ramdev on Ram Temple ceremony
Aug 05, 2020 09:50 IST
Fulham beats Brentford to secure return to Premier League
Aug 05, 2020 09:44 IST
Ayodhya set for grand Ram Temple ceremony today
Aug 05, 2020 09:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.