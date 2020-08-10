Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Aug 10, 2020

An increase of 0.02% in spot gold price in India was seen since yesterday, taking the value to Rs. 55270.0 from Rs. 55260.0. It was also higher than the previous week average of Rs. 54825.71 by 0.81%.

The spot gold prices in India(Rs.55270.0) witnessed a growth of 0.02%, despite global gold prices($2029.1) saw a drop of 0.34%.

Gold and other precious metals on Aug 10, 2020

Global spot prices continued to fall as per the current close with a value of $2029.1 per Troy ounce. The total downturn being of -0.34%. This price level is 6.67% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1893.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 1.18% to $28.0 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.99% to $973.5 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at Rs. 55230.0 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of Rs. 215.4. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at Rs. 55270.0 .

MCX Gold on Aug 10, 2020

On MCX, gold futures prices in India showed an upsurge of 0.39% to Rs. 55230.0 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was down 1.96% or about Rs. 215.4 per 10 gram. On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 1.12% or Rs. 839.38 per kg to the price level of Rs. 74945.0 per kg.

The gold spot price today (Rs. 55270.0) increased by Rs. 215.4 from yesterday (Rs. 55260.0), whereas global spot prices saw a downturn of $6.89 to $2029.1 value today. MCX future price saw an increase of Rs. 215.4 and value of Rs. 55230.0 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Aug 10, 2020

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.