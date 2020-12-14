Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Dec 14, 2020

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Dec 14, 2020

Get latest update on daily spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 10:02 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Dec 14, 2020 (Reuters)

An increase of 0.02% in spot gold price in India was seen since yesterday, taking the value to Rs. 49260 from Rs. 49250. It was also higher than the previous week average of Rs. 49242.85 by 0.03%.

Although the global gold prices($1836.3) dropped by 0.12%, the spot gold prices in India(Rs. 49260) saw a growth of 0.02%.

Gold and other precious metals on Dec 14, 2020

Global spot prices continued to fall as per the current close with a value of $1836.3 per Troy ounce. The total downturn being of -0.12%. This price level is 0.19% lower than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1839.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices edged higher today. Silver gained 0.02% to $23.9 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.79% to $1025.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at Rs. 49096 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of Rs. 0.0. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at Rs. 49260 . 



MCX Gold on Dec 14, 2020

On MCX, gold futures prices in India jumped 0.19% to Rs. 50858.0 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 1.29% or about Rs. 96.63 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures remained stable at Rs. 63475 per kg.

The gold spot price today (Rs. 49260) increased by Rs. 0.0 from yesterday (Rs. 49250), whereas global spot prices saw a downturn of $2.0 to $1836.3 value today. No change was seen in MCX future price as of today, and had a value of Rs. 49096.

Currency Exchange Rate on Dec 14, 2020

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers begin day-long hunger strike as protest against farm laws intensifies
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Chinese debt defaults send investors into a tizzy
by Shishir Gupta
‘Anti-Modi elements part of protests, not farmers’: Union minister Narendra Tomar
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Sensitise public, police about rights of LGBTQI+ community: NHRC tells Centre
by Neeraj Chauhan

latest news

5 UG medical seats reserved for Covid warriors’ wards from Puducherry
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
‘He has gelled well with Shami and Bumrah’: Kaif picks India’s third pacer
by hindustantimes.com
‘Anti-Modi elements part of protests, not farmers’: Union minister Narendra Tomar
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Dec 14, 2020
by HT Analytics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.