Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Dec 17, 2020

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Dec 17, 2020

Get latest update on daily spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 11:01 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Dec 17, 2020 (Reuters)

Spot gold prices in India(Rs. 49320) have increased since yesterday(Rs. 49310). Also, it was above the average gold price observed this week (Rs. 49217.14) by 0.21%.

The Indian spot gold price as of today is Rs. 49320 which grew by 0.02%; the rate was lower than the global gold spot growth rate of 0.06%. The global spot price is $1866.5.

Gold and other precious metals on Dec 17, 2020

Gold prices continued their uptrend today as compared to yesterday in the global market. Spot gold rose by 0.06% to $1866.5 per Troy ounce. This price level is 1.55% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1837.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 0.19% to $25.3 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.53% to $1043.5 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at Rs. 49737 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of Rs. 0.0. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at Rs. 49320 . 



MCX Gold on Dec 17, 2020

On MCX, gold futures prices in India jumped 0.19% to Rs. 50858.0 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 1.29% or about Rs. 96.63 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 1% or Rs. 667.34 per kg to the price level of Rs. 66734 per kg.

The gold spot price today (Rs. 49320) increased by Rs. 0.0 from yesterday (Rs. 49310), along with global spot prices growth of $1.0 to $1866.5 value today. No change was seen in MCX future price as of today, and had a value of Rs. 49737.

Currency Exchange Rate on Dec 17, 2020

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

