Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Dec 23, 2020

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Dec 23, 2020

Get latest update on daily spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 10:21 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Dec 23, 2020 (Reuters)

Spot gold prices in India(Rs. 50270) have increased since yesterday(Rs. 50260). Also, it was above the average gold price observed this week (Rs. 49962.85) by 0.61%.

Although the gold price in both global($1867.0) as well as Indian market(Rs. 50270) experienced a growth, the spot gold prices in Indian market grew by a lesser rate of 0.02% as compared to Global gold prices of 0.32%.

Gold and other precious metals on Dec 23, 2020

In global markets, gold prices moved higher today after a fall in the previous session. Spot gold rose by 0.32% to $1867.0 Gold per Troy ounce. This price level is 1.61% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1837.0). Among other precious metals, silver prices edged higher today. Silver gained 0.77% to $25.4 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.5% to $1008.5 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at Rs. 49772 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of Rs. 0.0. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at Rs. 50270 . 



MCX Gold on Dec 23, 2020

On MCX, gold futures prices in India jumped 0.19% to Rs. 50858.0 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 1.29% or about Rs. 96.63 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures remained stable at Rs. 66916 per kg.

The gold spot price today (Rs. 50270) increased by Rs. 0.0 from yesterday (Rs. 50260), along with global spot prices growth of $6.0 to $1867.0 value today. No change was seen in MCX future price as of today, and had a value of Rs. 49772.

Currency Exchange Rate on Dec 23, 2020

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

