Gold rate goes up to Rs 50,220, silver gains 0.33%

In global markets, gold prices moved higher today after a fall in the previous session. (REUTERS)

Spot gold prices in India(Rs 50,220) have increased since yesterday(Rs 50,210). Also, it was above the average gold price observed this week (Rs 49,865.71) by 0.71%.

The Indian spot gold price as of today is Rs 50,220 which grew by 0.02%; the rate was lower than the global gold spot growth rate of 0.27%. The global spot price is $1,878.5.

Gold and other precious metals on Dec 29, 2020

In global markets, gold prices moved higher today after a fall in the previous session. Spot gold rose by 0.27% to $1,878.5 Gold per Troy ounce. This price level is 1.52% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1,849.9). Among other precious metals, silver prices edged higher today. Silver gained 0.33% to $26.3 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.53% to $1,044.5 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at Rs 49,801 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of Rs 0. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at Rs 50,220 .

MCX Gold on Dec 29, 2020

On MCX, gold futures prices in India jumped 0.19% to Rs 50,858.0 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 1.29% or about Rs 96.63 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures remained stable at Rs 68,516 per kg.

The gold spot price today (Rs 50,220) increased by Rs 0.0 from yesterday (Rs 50,210), along with global spot prices growth of $5.0 to $1,878.5 value today. No change was seen in MCX future price as of today, and had a value of Rs 49,801.

Currency Exchange Rate on Dec 29, 2020

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.