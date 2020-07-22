Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Jul 22, 2020
Get latest update on daily spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India
Spot gold prices in India(₹49110.0) have increased since yesterday(₹49100.0). Also, it was above the average gold price observed this month (₹48882.0).
Although the gold price in both global($1856.9) as well as Indian market(₹49110.0) experienced a growth, the spot gold prices in Indian market grew by a lesser rate of 0.02% as compared to Global gold prices of 0.81%.
Gold and other precious metals on Jul 22, 2020
Gold prices continued their uptrend today as compared to yesterday in the global market. Spot gold rose by 0.81 % to $ 1856.9 per Troy ounce, following a 0.43% rise in the previous session.
This price level is 3.71 % lower than average gold price observed in April ($1788.1).
Among other precious metals, silver prices edged higher today. Silver gained 5.06 % to $22.4 per Troy ounce.
Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.51 % to $890.0 per Troy ounce.
Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at ₹ 49975.0 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of ₹ 419.79.
Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at ₹ 49110.0 .
MCX Gold on Jul 22, 2020
On MCX, June gold futures prices in India jumped 0.84 % to ₹49975.0 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 1.0 % or about ₹419.79 per 10 gram.
On MCX, May silver futures grew nearly 5.41 % or ₹3272.13 per kg to the price level of ₹60483.0 per kg.
The gold spot price today (₹ 49110.0) increased by ₹ 419.79 from yesterday (₹ 49100.0), along with global spot prices growth of $ 15.0 to $ 1856.9 value today. Similar trend was observed in MCX future price with an increase of ₹ 419.79 and value of ₹ 49975.0 as of today.
Currency Exchange Rate on Jul 22, 2020
The dollar to rupee conversion today increased to ₹74.6 as compared to previous close of ₹74.5. The rise of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a higher gold price in the domestic markets.