Sections
Home / Business News / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Jul 22, 2020

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Jul 22, 2020

Get latest update on daily spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 17:32 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Jul 22, 2020 (REUTERS)

Spot gold prices in India(₹49110.0) have increased since yesterday(₹49100.0). Also, it was above the average gold price observed this month (₹48882.0).

Although the gold price in both global($1856.9) as well as Indian market(₹49110.0) experienced a growth, the spot gold prices in Indian market grew by a lesser rate of 0.02% as compared to Global gold prices of 0.81%.

 

Gold and other precious metals on Jul 22, 2020



Gold prices continued their uptrend today as compared to yesterday in the global market. Spot gold rose by 0.81 % to $ 1856.9 per Troy ounce, following a 0.43% rise in the previous session.



This price level is 3.71 % lower than average gold price observed in April ($1788.1).

Among other precious metals, silver prices edged higher today. Silver gained 5.06 % to $22.4 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.51 % to $890.0 per Troy ounce.

Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at ₹ 49975.0 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of ₹ 419.79.

Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at ₹ 49110.0 .

  

MCX Gold on Jul 22, 2020

On MCX, June gold futures prices in India jumped 0.84 % to ₹49975.0 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 1.0 % or about ₹419.79 per 10 gram.

On MCX, May silver futures grew nearly 5.41 % or ₹3272.13 per kg to the price level of ₹60483.0 per kg.

The gold spot price today (₹ 49110.0) increased by ₹ 419.79 from yesterday (₹ 49100.0), along with global spot prices growth of $ 15.0 to $ 1856.9 value today. Similar trend was observed in MCX future price with an increase of ₹ 419.79 and value of ₹ 49975.0 as of today.

 

Currency Exchange Rate on Jul 22, 2020

The dollar to rupee conversion today increased to ₹74.6 as compared to previous close of ₹74.5. The rise of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a higher gold price in the domestic markets.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Jul 22, 2020
Jul 22, 2020 17:32 IST
‘Hope India continues to follow an independent foreign policy’: China
Jul 22, 2020 17:32 IST
Lab-made ‘mild virus’ mimics coronavirus, can aid drug, vaccine discovery
Jul 22, 2020 17:30 IST
Kerala gold smuggling case: HC rejects plea to widen ambit of NIA probe
Jul 22, 2020 17:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.