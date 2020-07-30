Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Jul 30, 2020

Sections
Updated: Jul 30, 2020 09:24 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Jul 30, 2020 (Reuters)

An increase of 0.02% in spot gold price in India was seen since yesterday, taking the value to Rs. 52410.0 from Rs. 52400.0. It was also higher than the previous week average of Rs. 51518.57 by 1.73%.

Although the global gold prices($1964.6) dropped by 0.32%, the spot gold prices in India(Rs. 52410.0) saw a growth of 0.02%.

Gold and other precious metals on Jul 30, 2020

In global markets, gold prices moved lower today after an uptick in the previous session. Spot gold fell by 0.32% to $1964.6 per Troy ounce. This price level is 7.37% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1819.8). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 0.42% to $24.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has suffered. The precious metal platinum fell 0.38% to $923.5 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at Rs. 53272.0 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of Rs. 63.93. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at Rs. 52410.0 . 



MCX Gold on Jul 30, 2020

On MCX, gold futures prices in India jumped 0.12% to Rs. 53272.0 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.9% or about Rs. 63.93 per 10 gram. On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 0.23% or Rs.150.1 per kg to the price level of Rs. 65261.0 per kg.

The gold spot price today (Rs. 52410.0) increased by Rs. 63.93 from yesterday (Rs. 52400.0), whereas global spot prices saw a downturn of $6.0 to $1964.6 value today. MCX future price saw an increase of Rs. 63.93 and value of Rs. 53272.0 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Jul 30, 2020

The dollar to rupee conversion today improved to Rs. 74.8 as compared to previous close of Rs. 74.9. The fall of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a lower gold price in the domestic markets.

