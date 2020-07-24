Sections
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on July 24, 2020

Get latest update on daily spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 12:09 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

A worker checks gold granules at the ABC Refinery smelter in Sydney, New South Wales in Australia (Bloomberg File Photo )

Spot gold prices in India(Rs.50,210) have increased since yesterday(Rs.50,200). Also, it was 2.1% above the average gold price observed this month (Rs.49190.0).

The Indian spot gold price as of today is Rs.50,210 which grew by 0.02%; the rate was higher than the global gold spot growth rate of 0.01%. The global spot price is $1,887.4.

Gold and other precious metals on Jul 24, 2020

Global spot prices continued to grow as per the current close with a value of $1887.4 per Troy ounce. The total growth being of 0.01%. This price level is 5.15% above the average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1794.9). Among other precious metals, silver prices edged higher today. Silver gained 1.61 % to $22.6 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has clearly suffered. The precious metal platinum fell 1.69 % to $902.5 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at Rs. 50,858 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of Rs. 96.63. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at Rs. 50,210. 



MCX Gold on Jul 24, 2020

On MCX, June gold futures prices in India jumped 0.19 % to Rs.50858.0 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 1.29 % or about Rs.96.63 per 10 gram. On MCX, May silver futures plunged nearly 0.29 % or Rs.177.26 per kg to the price level of Rs.61,125 per kg.

The gold spot price today (Rs. 50,210) increased by Rs. 96.63 from yesterday (Rs. 50,200), along with global spot prices growth of $ 0.1 to $ 1887.4 value today. Similar trend was observed in MCX future price with an increase of Rs. 96.63 and value of Rs. 50,858 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Jul 24, 2020

The dollar to rupee conversion today increased to Rs.74.9 as compared to previous close of Rs.74.8. The rise of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a higher gold price in the domestic markets.

