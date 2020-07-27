Sections
Gold price touches another high at Rs 51,820 per 10 gram, silver up by over Rs 3,000

Get latest update on daily spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 10:56 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

A saleswoman shows a gold earring to customers at a jewellery showroom in Mumbai. (Reuters File Photo )

The spot gold price today(Rs. 50,920) is higher than this week's average of Rs. 50,332.86 by 1.17%. The price was higher than yesterday's value of Rs. 50,910.

Although the gold price in both global($1931.6) as well as Indian market(Rs. 50,920) experienced a growth, the spot gold prices in Indian market grew by a lesser rate of 0.02% as compared to Global gold prices of 1.57%.

Gold and other precious metals on July 27, 2020

Global spot prices continued to grow as per the current close with a value of $1931.6 per Troy ounce. The total growth being of 1.57%. This price level is 6.71% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1801.9). Among other precious metals, silver prices edged higher today. Silver gained 5.4% to $24.0 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 2.01% to $940.5 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at Rs. 51,820 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of Rs. 709.93. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at Rs. 50,920. 



MCX Gold on Jul 27, 2020

On MCX, gold futures prices in India jumped 1.37% to Rs. 51,820 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.71% or about Rs. 709.93 per 10 gram. On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 5.03% or Rs. 3,239.07 per kg to the price level of Rs. 64395.0 per kg.

The gold spot price today (Rs. 50,920) increased by Rs. 709.93 from yesterday (Rs. 50,910), along with global spot prices growth of $29.95 to $1931.6 value today. Similar trend was observed in MCX future price with an increase of Rs. 709.93 and value of Rs. 51,820 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Jul 27, 2020

The dollar to rupee conversion today improved to Rs. 74.7 as compared to previous close of Rs. 74.8. The fall of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a lower gold price in the domestic markets.

