Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Nov 03, 2020

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Nov 03, 2020

Get latest update on daily spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 10:08 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Nov 03, 2020 (Reuters)

An increase of 0.02% in spot gold price in India was seen since yesterday, taking the value to Rs. 51000.0 from Rs. 50990.0. It was also higher than the previous week average of Rs. 50902.86 by 0.19%.

The spot gold prices in India(Rs.51000.0) witnessed a growth of 0.02%, despite global gold prices($1892.0) saw a drop of 0.13%.

Gold and other precious metals on Nov 03, 2020

Global spot prices dropped doen as per the current close with a value of $1892.0 per Troy ounce. The total downturn being of -0.13%. This price level is 0.44% lower than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1900.4). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 0.76% to $24.0 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has suffered. The precious metal platinum fell 0.17% to $860.5 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at Rs. 51015.0 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of Rs. 0.0. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at Rs. 51000.0 . 



MCX Gold on Nov 03, 2020

On MCX, silver futures remained stable at Rs. 61880.0 per kg.

The gold spot price today (Rs. 51000.0) increased by Rs. 0.0 from yesterday (Rs. 50990.0), whereas global spot prices saw a downturn of $2.0 to $1892.0 value today. No change was seen in MCX future price as of today, and had a value of Rs. 51015.0.

Currency Exchange Rate on Nov 03, 2020

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar polls: PM Modi to wrap up his campaigning with 2 rallies today
Nov 03, 2020 09:22 IST
LIVE: 8.05% voting recorded till 9am in second phase of Bihar assembly polls
Nov 03, 2020 09:59 IST
India reports another low in daily Covid-19 cases in months at 38,310; recoveries over 7.6 million
Nov 03, 2020 09:49 IST
Nitish Kumar will never become CM again after November 10: Chirag Paswan
Nov 03, 2020 10:01 IST

latest news

Death toll from Turkey earthquake reaches 100: Disaster authority
Nov 03, 2020 10:13 IST
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Nov 03, 2020
Nov 03, 2020 10:08 IST
Kamla Nehru Education Society is fake, says rebel Congress MLA in UP
Nov 03, 2020 10:10 IST
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Tejashwi Yadav writes to PM, complains about ‘step-motherly’ treatment to state
Nov 03, 2020 10:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.