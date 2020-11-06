Sections
Home / Business News / Gold rate goes up to Rs 51,270; silver prices plunge by 0.7%

Gold rate goes up to Rs 51,270; silver prices plunge by 0.7%

Get latest update on daily spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 10:59 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Nov 06, 2020 (Reuters)

An increase of 0.02% in spot gold price in India was seen since yesterday, taking the value to Rs 51270 from Rs 51,260. It is also higher than this week’s average of Rs 51,040 by 0.45%.

The Indian spot gold price as of today is Rs 51270 which grew by 0.02%; the rate was lower than the global gold spot growth rate of 0.55%. The global spot price is $1,938.7.

Gold and other precious metals on Nov 06, 2020

Global spot prices dropped by 0.55%, the final value in the current close being $1938.7 per Troy ounce. This price level is 1.99% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1900.2). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 0.7% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has suffered. The precious metal platinum fell 0.17% to $892.5 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at Rs. 51887.0 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of Rs. 0.0. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at Rs. 51270.0 . 



MCX Gold on Nov 06, 2020

Gold prices in India remained stable today with futures on MCX quoted at Rs. 51,887 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 2.0% or about Rs. 0.0 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures remained stable at Rs. 64,449 per kg.

The gold spot price today (Rs. 51,270) increased by Rs. 0 from yesterday (Rs. 51260), whereas global spot prices saw a downturn of $10 to $1938.7 value today. No change was seen in MCX future price as of today, and had a value of Rs. 51,887.

Currency Exchange Rate on Nov 06, 2020

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

