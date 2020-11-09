Sections
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Nov 09, 2020

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Nov 09, 2020

Get latest update on daily spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 09:59 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Nov 09, 2020 (Reuters)

The spot gold price today(Rs. 52200.0) is higher than this week's average of Rs. 51640.0 by 1.08%. The price was higher than yesterday's value of Rs. 52190.0.

Although the gold price in both global($1962.5) as well as Indian market(Rs. 52200.0) experienced a growth, the spot gold prices in Indian market grew by a lesser rate of 0.02% as compared to Global gold prices of 0.22%.

Gold and other precious metals on Nov 09, 2020

Global spot prices continued to grow as per the current close with a value of $1962.5 per Troy ounce. The total growth being of 0.22%. This price level is 3.0% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1903.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices edged higher today. Silver gained 4.83% to $25.9 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.78% to $906.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at Rs. 52442.0 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of Rs. 0.0. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at Rs. 52200.0 . 



MCX Gold on Nov 09, 2020

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 1.0% or Rs. 662.76 per kg to the price level of Rs. 66276.0 per kg.

The gold spot price today (Rs. 52200.0) increased by Rs. 0.0 from yesterday (Rs. 52190.0), along with global spot prices growth of $4.0 to $1962.5 value today. No change was seen in MCX future price as of today, and had a value of Rs. 52442.0.

Currency Exchange Rate on Nov 09, 2020

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

