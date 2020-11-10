Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Nov 10, 2020

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Nov 10, 2020

Get latest update on daily spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 10:15 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Nov 10, 2020 (Reuters)

Spot gold prices in India(Rs. 52230.0) observed no change since yesterday(Rs. 52230.0), though it was greater than the average gold price observed this week (Rs. 51827.14) by 0.78%.

Although the global gold price($1883.5) has increased by 1.17%, the spot gold price is the same in the Indian market(Rs. 52230.0).

Gold and other precious metals on Nov 10, 2020

In global markets, gold prices moved higher today after a fall in the previous session. Spot gold rose by 1.17% to $1883.5 Gold per Troy ounce. This price level is 1.22% lower than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1906.5). Among other precious metals, silver prices edged higher today. Silver gained 0.67% to $24.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.46% to $874.5 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at Rs. 52442.0 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of Rs. 0.0. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at Rs. 52230.0 . 



MCX Gold on Nov 10, 2020

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 2.0% or Rs. 1245.02 per kg to the price level of Rs. 62251.0 per kg.

The gold spot price today (Rs. 52230.0) increased by Rs. 0.0 from yesterday (Rs. 52230.0), whereas global spot prices saw growth of $21.0 to $1883.5 value today. MCX future price also reflected no change with value of Rs. 52442.0 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Nov 10, 2020

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

RJD camp confident of forming govt as trends indicate neck and neck fight
Nov 10, 2020 11:03 IST
Bihar polls: Vote counting on. JD(U) leader explains what went wrong
Nov 10, 2020 10:52 IST
Bihar Results Live: Shatrughan Sinha’s son Luv Sinha trailing
Nov 10, 2020 11:24 IST
NDA has an edge over RJD+ alliance but there’s bad news for Nitish Kumar
Nov 10, 2020 11:05 IST

latest news

UP Bypoll Results 2020: BJP leading in 4 seats, trailing in 4, early trends show
Nov 10, 2020 11:33 IST
Mumbai records coolest morning of season so far: Minimum temp drops to 19.2 degrees Celsius
Nov 10, 2020 11:29 IST
Congress establishes early lead in Haryana’s Baroda byelection
Nov 10, 2020 11:28 IST
Travel companies that are thriving amid the pandemic
Nov 10, 2020 11:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.