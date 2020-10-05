Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Oct 05, 2020

Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Oct 05, 2020 (Reuters)

The spot gold price today(Rs. 50420.0) is higher than this week's average of Rs. 50195.71 by 0.45%. The price was higher than yesterday's value of Rs. 50410.0.

Although the global gold prices($1892.7) dropped by 0.37%, the spot gold prices in India(Rs. 50420.0) saw a growth of 0.02%.

Gold and other precious metals on Oct 05, 2020

In global markets, gold prices continued its downtrend today with a fall in the previous session as well. Spot gold fell by 0.37% to $1892.7 per Troy ounce. This price level is 1.38% lower than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1918.9). Among other precious metals, silver prices edged higher today. Silver gained 0.27% to $23.8 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has suffered. The precious metal platinum fell 0.62% to $879.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at Rs. 50213.0 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of Rs. 0.0. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at Rs. 50420.0 .

MCX Gold on Oct 05, 2020

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 1.0% or Rs.604.95 per kg to the price level of Rs. 60495.0 per kg.

The gold spot price today (Rs. 50420.0) increased by Rs. 0.0 from yesterday (Rs. 50410.0), whereas global spot prices saw a downturn of $6.0 to $1892.7 value today. No change was seen in MCX future price as of today, and had a value of Rs. 50213.0.

Currency Exchange Rate on Oct 05, 2020

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.