Sections
E-Paper
Home / Business News / Gold spot price at Rs 50,650, 0.7% higher than week’s average

Gold spot price at Rs 50,650, 0.7% higher than week’s average

Get latest update on daily spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 10:55 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Oct 21, 2020 (Reuters)

The spot gold price today(Rs 50,650) is higher than this week's average of Rs 50,614.29 by 0.07%. The price was higher than yesterday's value of Rs. 50,640.

Although the gold price in both global($1,918.0) as well as Indian market(Rs 50,650) experienced a growth, the spot gold prices in Indian market grew by a lesser rate of 0.02% as compared to Global gold prices of 0.6%.

Gold and other precious metals on Oct 21, 2020

Following yesterday's trend, global spot prices continued its growth today as well. It was clocked at $1,918.0 per Troy ounce in the latest close which noted an increase of 0.6% over yesterday. This price level is 1.17% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1,895.6). Among other precious metals, silver prices edged higher today. Silver gained 1.73% to $25.1 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.34% to $881.5 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at Rs. 51,058 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of Rs. 0. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at Rs. 50,650. 



MCX Gold on Oct 21, 2020

On MCX, silver futures remained stable at Rs. 63,490 per kg.

The gold spot price today (Rs. 50,650) increased by Rs. 0.0 from yesterday (Rs. 50,640), along with global spot prices growth of $11.0 to $1,918.0 value today. No change was seen in MCX future price as of today, and had a value of Rs. 51,058.

Currency Exchange Rate on Oct 21, 2020

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

After Bihar assembly polls, another reshuffle in Congress on the cards
Oct 21, 2020 10:39 IST
Eye on China, govt to bar universities from pacts with India’s neighbours
Oct 21, 2020 08:34 IST
With 54,044 new cases, India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 7.6 million-mark
Oct 21, 2020 10:12 IST
India hands back PLA soldier who strayed across contested LAC in Ladakh to China
Oct 21, 2020 08:02 IST

latest news

NCW chief meets Maha Guv, talk women’s safety and rising ‘love jihad’
Oct 21, 2020 11:16 IST
IAF AFCAT 2020: Window to choose date, venue of AFSB interview opens at afcat.cdac.in
Oct 21, 2020 11:13 IST
Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari trailer: It’s Diljit vs Manoj in quirky comedy
Oct 21, 2020 11:08 IST
Petr Cech surprise inclusion in Chelsea’s Premier League squad
Oct 21, 2020 11:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.