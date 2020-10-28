Sections
Gold rate at Rs 50,910, silver prices higher by 0.42%

Get latest update on daily spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 10:35 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

Although the gold price in both global($1,907.4) as well as Indian market(Rs 50,910) experienced a growth, the spot gold prices in Indian market grew by a lesser rate of 0.02% as compared to Global gold prices of 0.14%. (Reuters)

The spot gold price today(Rs 50,910) is lower than this week's average of Rs 51,037.14 by 0.25%. The price was also higher than yesterday's value of Rs 50900.

Although the gold price in both global($1,907.4) as well as Indian market(Rs 50,910) experienced a growth, the spot gold prices in Indian market grew by a lesser rate of 0.02% as compared to Global gold prices of 0.14%.

Gold and other precious metals on Oct 28, 2020

Gold prices continued their uptrend today as compared to yesterday in the global market. Spot gold rose by 0.14% to $1,907.4 per Troy ounce. This price level is 0.19% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1,903.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices edged higher today. Silver gained 0.42% to $24.4 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.74% to $885.5 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at Rs 50,930 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of Rs 0. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at Rs 50,910 . 



MCX Gold on Oct 28, 2020

On MCX, silver futures remained stable at Rs 62,021.0 per kg.

The gold spot price today (Rs 50,910) increased by Rs 0 from yesterday (Rs 50,900), along with global spot prices growth of $2.0 to $1,907.4 value today. No change was seen in MCX future price as of today, and had a value of Rs 50,930.

Currency Exchange Rate on Oct 28, 2020

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

