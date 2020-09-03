Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Sep 03, 2020

The spot gold price today(Rs. 50550.0) is lower than this week's average of Rs. 51235.71 by 1.34%. The price was also higher than yesterday's value of Rs. 50540.0.

Although the gold price in both global($1945.2) as well as Indian market(Rs. 50550.0) experienced a growth, the spot gold prices in Indian market grew by a lesser rate of 0.02% as compared to Global gold prices of 0.12%.

Gold and other precious metals on Sep 03, 2020

In global markets, gold prices moved higher today after a fall in the previous session. Spot gold rose by 0.12% to $1945.2 Gold per Troy ounce. This price level is 1.36% lower than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1971.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices edged higher today. Silver gained 0.43% to $27.6 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.44% to $913.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at Rs. 50985.0 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of Rs. 0.0. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at Rs. 50550.0 .

MCX Gold on Sep 03, 2020

On MCX, silver futures remained stable at Rs. 68690.0 per kg. The gold spot price today (Rs. 50550.0) increased by Rs. 0.0 from yesterday (Rs. 50540.0), along with global spot prices growth of $2.0 to $1945.2 value today. No change was seen in MCX future price as of today, and had a value of Rs. 50985.0.

Currency Exchange Rate on Sep 03, 2020

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.