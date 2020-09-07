Sections
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Sep 07, 2020

Get latest update on daily spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 09:27 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Sep 07, 2020 (Reuters)

Spot gold prices in India(Rs. 50510.0) have increased since yesterday(Rs. 50500.0). Although, it was lower than the average gold price observed this week (Rs.50811.43) by 0.59%.

The Indian spot gold price as of today is Rs. 50510.0 which grew by 0.02%; the rate was lower than the global gold spot growth rate of 0.15%. The global spot price is $1936.7.

Gold and other precious metals on Sep 07, 2020

Global spot prices continued to grow as per the current close with a value of $1936.7 per Troy ounce. The total growth being of 0.15%. This price level is 1.26% lower than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1961.0). Among other precious metals, silver prices edged higher today. Silver gained 0.3% to $27.1 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has suffered. The precious metal platinum fell 0.11% to $907.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at Rs. 50872.0 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of Rs. 0.0. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at Rs. 50510.0 . 



MCX Gold on Sep 07, 2020

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 1.0% or Rs. 680.5 per kg to the price level of Rs. 68050.0 per kg. The gold spot price today (Rs. 50510.0) increased by Rs. 0.0 from yesterday (Rs. 50500.0), along with global spot prices growth of $2.0 to $1936.7 value today. No change was seen in MCX future price as of today, and had a value of Rs. 50872.0.

Currency Exchange Rate on Sep 07, 2020

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

