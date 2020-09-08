Sections
E-Paper
Home / Business News / Gold spot price up at Rs 50,600 per 10 gram, above week’s average

Gold spot price up at Rs 50,600 per 10 gram, above week’s average

Get latest update on daily spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 12:00 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

Gold bars are seen in this file photo. (Reuters)

Spot gold prices in India(Rs. 50600.0) have increased since yesterday(Rs. 50590.0). Also, it was above the average gold price observed this week (Rs. 50517.14) by 0.16%.

The spot gold prices in India(Rs.50600.0) witnessed a growth of 0.02%, despite global gold prices($1925.7) saw a drop of 0.15%.

Gold and other precious metals on Sep 08, 2020

Following yesterday's trend, global spot prices continued its fall today as well. It was clocked at $1925.7 per Troy ounce in the latest close which noted a decrease of -0.15% over yesterday. This price level is 1.83% lower than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1961.0). Among other precious metals, silver prices edged higher today. Silver gained 0.88% to $26.8 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.11% to $912.5 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at Rs. 50935.0 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of Rs. 0.0. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at Rs. 50600.0 . 



MCX Gold on Sep 08, 2020

On MCX, silver futures remained stable at Rs. 67831.0 per kg. The gold spot price today (Rs. 50600.0) increased by Rs. 0.0 from yesterday (Rs. 50590.0), whereas global spot prices saw a downturn of $2.0 to $1925.7 value today. No change was seen in MCX future price as of today, and had a value of Rs. 50935.0.

Currency Exchange Rate on Sep 08, 2020

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PLA move in Ladakh is part of Beijing plan to destabilize India
Sep 08, 2020 12:15 IST
‘PLA tried to close in, fired shots in air’: India rebuts China’s midnight statement
Sep 08, 2020 11:43 IST
Congress to give final shape to its Parliament strategy today
Sep 08, 2020 08:55 IST
How Delhi Police convinced Manmohan Singh Batla House encounter was genuine
Sep 08, 2020 11:59 IST

latest news

Bopanna, Shapovalov bow out in US Open quarterfinals
Sep 08, 2020 12:07 IST
Almonds may help promote heart health, says study
Sep 08, 2020 12:06 IST
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut appointed party’s chief spokesperson
Sep 08, 2020 12:03 IST
Sonu Sood’s reply to fan who drew his pic on SIM card wins people over
Sep 08, 2020 12:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.