Sections
E-Paper
Home / Business News / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Sep 11, 2020

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Sep 11, 2020

Get latest update on daily spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 09:59 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Sep 11, 2020 (Reuters)

An increase of 0.02% in spot gold price in India was seen since yesterday, taking the value to Rs. 50500.0 from Rs. 50490.0. Although, It was also lower than the previous week average of Rs. 50520.0 by 0.04%.

Although the global gold prices($1940.2) dropped by 0.32%, the spot gold prices in India(Rs. 50500.0) saw a growth of 0.02%.

Gold and other precious metals on Sep 11, 2020

Global spot prices continued to fall as per the current close with a value of $1940.2 per Troy ounce. The total downturn being of -0.32%. This price level is 0.27% lower than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1945.4). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 0.76% to $26.7 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has suffered. The precious metal platinum fell 0.27% to $927.5 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at Rs. 51400.0 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of Rs. 0.0. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at Rs. 50500.0 . 



MCX Gold on Sep 11, 2020

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 1.0% or Rs.679.33 per kg to the price level of Rs. 67933.0 per kg. The gold spot price today (Rs. 50500.0) increased by Rs. 0.0 from yesterday (Rs. 50490.0), whereas global spot prices saw a downturn of $6.0 to $1940.2 value today. No change was seen in MCX future price as of today, and had a value of Rs. 51400.0.

Currency Exchange Rate on Sep 11, 2020

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India, China troop disengagement in Ladakh is first step before de-escalation
Sep 11, 2020 10:14 IST
India, China agree on 5-point plan for resolving border standoff: Here’s what you need to know
Sep 11, 2020 09:53 IST
ICMR publishes first sero survey results; 6.4 million were likely Covid-19 infected around May
Sep 11, 2020 09:56 IST
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat seeks focus on jobs for migrants, urban labourers
Sep 11, 2020 09:48 IST

latest news

‘The likes of Pandya and Pollard will struggle at this year’s IPL’
Sep 11, 2020 10:26 IST
BJP MLA writes to Amit Shah over Kangana Ranaut, alleges Dawood angle in case
Sep 11, 2020 10:21 IST
North Korea issues shoot-to-kill orders to prevent coronavirus: US
Sep 11, 2020 10:20 IST
Kamala Harris continues to mount attack on Trump over Covid-19 cover up
Sep 11, 2020 10:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.