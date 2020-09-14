Sections
E-Paper
Home / Business News / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Sep 14, 2020

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Sep 14, 2020

Get latest update on daily spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 09:21 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Sep 14, 2020 (Reuters)

An increase of 0.02% in spot gold price in India was seen since yesterday, taking the value to Rs. 50450.0 from Rs. 50440.0. Although, It was also lower than the previous week average of Rs. 50495.71 by 0.09%.

Although the gold price in both global($1950.3) as well as Indian market(Rs. 50450.0) experienced a growth, the spot gold prices in Indian market grew by a lesser rate of 0.02% as compared to Global gold prices of 0.51%.

Gold and other precious metals on Sep 14, 2020

Following yesterday's trend, global spot prices continued its growth today as well. It was clocked at $1950.3 per Troy ounce in the latest close which noted an increase of 0.51% over yesterday. This price level is 0.14% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1947.6). Among other precious metals, silver prices edged higher today. Silver gained 0.43% to $26.9 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 1.34% to $943.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at Rs. 51565.0 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of Rs. 0.0. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at Rs. 50450.0 . 



MCX Gold on Sep 14, 2020

On MCX, silver futures remained stable at Rs. 68225.0 per kg. The gold spot price today (Rs. 50450.0) increased by Rs. 0.0 from yesterday (Rs. 50440.0), along with global spot prices growth of $9.0 to $1950.3 value today. No change was seen in MCX future price as of today, and had a value of Rs. 51565.0.

Currency Exchange Rate on Sep 14, 2020

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China invokes 1962 memories to put India on a defensive. It won’t work
Sep 14, 2020 09:21 IST
India’s Covid deaths inch closer to 80k as country reports around 1k new daily deaths for 3 weeks
Sep 14, 2020 09:24 IST
PM Modi lauds MPs for choosing duty amid Covid-19 as monsoon session begins
Sep 14, 2020 09:45 IST
‘Reserve 80% ICU beds for Covid patients’: Delhi govt to private hospitals
Sep 14, 2020 08:40 IST

latest news

Thiem - 1st player since 1949 to win US Open after losing 1st two sets
Sep 14, 2020 09:53 IST
Sensex soars 363 points, Nifty opens at 11,557
Sep 14, 2020 09:49 IST
Delhi: Thanks to late night order, gyms yet to reopen
Sep 14, 2020 09:47 IST
Parliament monsoon session: MPs should send our message the whole country is with the soldiers, says Narendra Modi
Sep 14, 2020 09:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.