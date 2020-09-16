Sections
E-Paper
Home / Business News / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Sep 16, 2020

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Sep 16, 2020

Get latest update on daily spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 09:47 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Sep 16, 2020 (Reuters)

An increase of 0.02% in spot gold price in India was seen since yesterday, taking the value to Rs. 51460.0 from Rs. 51450.0. It was also higher than the previous week average of Rs. 50805.71 by 1.29%.

Although the gold price in both global($1959.9) as well as Indian market(Rs. 51460.0) experienced a growth, the spot gold prices in Indian market grew by a lesser rate of 0.02% as compared to Global gold prices of 0.31%.

Gold and other precious metals on Sep 16, 2020

Global spot prices continued to grow as per the current close with a value of $1959.9 per Troy ounce. The total growth being of 0.31%. This price level is 0.64% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1947.3). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 1.0% to $27.3 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.26% to $979.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at Rs. 51868.0 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of Rs. 0.0. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at Rs. 51460.0 . 



MCX Gold on Sep 16, 2020

On MCX, silver futures remained stable at Rs. 68863.0 per kg. The gold spot price today (Rs. 51460.0) increased by Rs. 0.0 from yesterday (Rs. 51450.0), along with global spot prices growth of $6.0 to $1959.9 value today. No change was seen in MCX future price as of today, and had a value of Rs. 51868.0.

Currency Exchange Rate on Sep 16, 2020

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Congress writes to Rajya Sabha chairman, demands four-hour debate on Covid-19
Sep 16, 2020 09:00 IST
State emblem may crown new Parliament building
Sep 16, 2020 05:09 IST
Govt hints at closed-door meet with Opposition on LAC
Sep 16, 2020 04:51 IST
‘Good’ air days over as AQI starts to spike?
Sep 16, 2020 08:27 IST

latest news

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Sep 16, 2020
Sep 16, 2020 09:47 IST
After journalist body issues ultimatum, Tripura CM says his speech was not to threaten
Sep 16, 2020 09:34 IST
Crack trains: How railways put goods movement on fast track during Covid 19
Sep 16, 2020 09:33 IST
Covid-19: Uttarakhand schools to remain closed till Sept 30
Sep 16, 2020 09:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.