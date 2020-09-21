Sections
Gold rate goes up to Rs 51,500, silver price sees fall of 1.5%



Get latest update on daily spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 10:56 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

FILE PHOTO: Gold bars at the Austrian Gold and Silver Separating Plant 'Oegussa' in Vienna, Austria, March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo (Reuters)

An increase of 0.02% in spot gold price in India was seen since yesterday, taking the value to Rs 51,500 from Rs 51,490. It was also higher than the previous week average of Rs 51,432.86 by 0.13%.

The spot gold prices in India (Rs 51,500) witnessed a growth of 0.02%, despite global gold prices($1,954.3) saw a drop of 0.39%.

Gold and other precious metals on Sept 21, 2020

Global spot prices continued to fall as per the current close with a value of $1,954.3 per Troy ounce. The total downturn being of -0.39%. This price level is 0.4% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1,946.5). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 1.5% to $26.9 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.96% to $942 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at Rs 51,685 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of Rs 0. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at Rs 51,500. 

MCX Gold on Sept 21, 2020

On MCX, silver futures remained stable at Rs 67,730 per kg. The gold spot price today (Rs 51,500) increased by Rs 0 from yesterday (Rs 51,490), whereas global spot prices saw a downturn of $7 to $1,954.3 value today. No change was seen in MCX future price as of today, and had a value of Rs 51,685.

Currency Exchange Rate on Sept 21, 2020

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

