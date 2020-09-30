Gold rate increases by 0.02%; price at 49,260

Gold prices continued their uptrend today as compared to yesterday in the global market. (REUTERS)

An increase of 0.02% in spot gold price in India was seen since yesterday, taking the value to Rs 49,260 from Rs 49,250. Although, It was also lower than the previous week average of Rs 49,410 by 0.3%.

Although the gold price in both global($1883.7) as well as Indian market(Rs 49,260) experienced a growth, the spot gold prices in Indian market grew by a lesser rate of 0.02% as compared to Global gold prices of 0.14%.

Gold and other precious metals on September 30, 2020

Gold prices continued their uptrend today as compared to yesterday in the global market. Spot gold rose by 0.14% to $1883.7 per Troy ounce. This price level is 2.59% lower than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1932.4). Among other precious metals, silver prices edged higher today. Silver gained 2.78% to $23.6 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has suffered. The precious metal platinum fell 0.56% to $880 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at Rs 50,081 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of Rs 0. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at Rs 49,260.

MCX Gold on September 30, 2020

On MCX, silver futures remained stable at Rs 60,680 per kg. The gold spot price today (Rs 49,260) increased by Rs 0 from yesterday (Rs 49,250), along with global spot prices growth of $2.0 to $1883.7 value today. No change was seen in MCX future price as of today, and had a value of Rs 50,081.

Currency Exchange Rate on September 30, 2020

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.