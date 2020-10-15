Sections
E-Paper
Home / Business News / Indian stock indexes swing as earnings season gets underway

Indian stock indexes swing as earnings season gets underway

The S&P BSE Sensex was little changed at 40,789.64 as of 9:50 a.m. in Mumbai, after swinging between gains and losses of as much as 0.6%. The measure completed its best run of gains since 2007 on Wednesday.

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 17:02 IST

By Bloomberg|Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Bloomberg

The yield on the 10-year government bond was steady at 5.9%. The rupee was also a little changed at 73.3100 per dollar. (REUTERS)

India’s stock benchmark fluctuated as investors weighed the quality of local earnings and fading chances of a U.S. stimulus deal before next month’s election.

The S&P BSE Sensex was little changed at 40,789.64 as of 9:50 a.m. in Mumbai, after swinging between gains and losses of as much as 0.6%. The measure completed its best run of gains since 2007 on Wednesday. The National Stock Exchange(NSE) Nifty 50 Index was also flat after seesawing earlier today. Most stocks in Asia declined, with a region wide gauge losing 0.8%.

The market will be “volatile because valuations have moved above long-term average multiples,” Shibani Kurian, head of equity research at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co., said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. Sensex is trading at 21 times estimated earnings, which is two standard deviations above its five-year average.

As earnings season gathers pace, two of the three Nifty 50 firms that have reported so far missed analyst estimates for their quarterly results. Infosys Ltd rose as much as 4.3% after it beat profit expectations on Wednesday and raised its annual revenue forecast.

On the macro front, the monthly trade report is due later today. Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are close to erasing year-to-date losses, supported by inflows of about $1.1 billion into Indian equities from foreign buyers this month.

The yield on the 10-year government bond was steady at 5.9%. The rupee was also a little changed at 73.3100 per dollar.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Xi Jinping pushes limits, not just with neighbours but at home too
Oct 15, 2020 16:33 IST
Healthy young people may have to wait till 2022 for Covid-19 vaccine: WHO
Oct 15, 2020 15:59 IST
Sensex tanks 1,066 points, Nifty slips below 11,680
Oct 15, 2020 16:06 IST
IAF team in France to review Rafale project as India prepares to induct more jets
Oct 15, 2020 12:41 IST

latest news

KRK says he is being bullied by Bollywood like Sushant Singh Rajput was
Oct 15, 2020 17:15 IST
SSR death case: We are still probing, says CBI
Oct 15, 2020 17:20 IST
Applications invited for CSS Scholarship 2020, apply till October 31
Oct 15, 2020 17:13 IST
With rising cases, WHO’s Europe office calls Covid-19 restrictions ‘absolutely necessary’
Oct 15, 2020 17:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.