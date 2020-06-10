Sections
Home / Business News / Indians pawn gold for loans as borrowing from banks becomes tougher

Indians pawn gold for loans as borrowing from banks becomes tougher

Using gold as security is not unusual in India, but gold-backed loans are becoming more popular with banks, which tend to consider them safer than other unsecured borrowing.

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 21:30 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh, Mumbai

Many Indians are using gold to secure loans, bankers and industry experts say, as banks are otherwise increasingly unwilling to lend during the coronavirus pandemic due to fear of the loan souring. (HT file photo for representation)

Umesh Patil, a farmer in western India, pawned 40 grams of gold jewellery to raise 130,000 rupees ($1,723.11) to buy supplies needed to plant his next crop.

Many Indians are using gold to secure loans, bankers and industry experts say, as banks are otherwise increasingly unwilling to lend during the coronavirus pandemic due to fear of the loan souring.

“State-run banks were seeking lots of documents for crop loans and furnishing them all wasn’t possible quickly,” said Patil, whose farm is in Sangli district, nearly 400 km (250 miles) from Mumbai.

“So I decided to pawn jewellery. I got a loan from a local co-operative bank in just an hour.”



Using gold as security is not unusual in India, but gold-backed loans are becoming more popular with banks, which tend to consider them safer than other unsecured borrowing.

India’s economy is expected to contract this financial year as the pandemic ravages activity worldwide, and there are growing concerns that people will struggle to repay riskier business and personal loans.

Overall loan growth in India’s banking system has already been decelerating and is expected to hit a multi-decade low of 0 to 1% in this financial year due to the fallout from the pandemic, said credit rating agency Crisil.

“As banks could exhibit greater risk aversion in the current context, gold loans would be a convenient route for many customers to raise liquidity and working capital,” said Somasundaram P.R., head of the World Gold Council’s Indian operations.

George Alexander Muthoot, managing director at gold-financing company Muthoot Finance, said he was seeing demand “from all quarters” as people took out short-term loans to tide over uncertainties. He said the average gold loan was around 40,000 rupees ($529.87).

Several state-owned and private banks are also coming out with promotional offers around these loans to lure customers.

“We’re actively promoting gold loans and seeing good traction,” Ashutosh Khajuria, the chief financial officer of Federal Bank. said.

“We may be able to clock in the same growth as last financial year of 29% or even higher.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Chandigarh’s new excise policy to be enforced on July 1
Jun 10, 2020 22:06 IST
Parents’ protest against payment of school fees intensifies in Chandigarh
Jun 10, 2020 22:07 IST
At times, I don’t even realise which day or date it is: Kriti Sanon 
Jun 10, 2020 22:06 IST
DU students to ace their mask game in style, on campus
Jun 10, 2020 22:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.