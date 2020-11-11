Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Business News / IndiGo completes 1 lakh flight operations since March lockdown

IndiGo completes 1 lakh flight operations since March lockdown

The flights include scheduled commercial operations, passenger charters, cargo charters, air bubble, and repatriation flights under the Vande Bharat programme, IndiGo said.

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 20:53 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh, Mumbai

As part of the cargo operations in the domestic market, IndiGo operated 2,687 flights in the past six months, transporting over 23,350 million tonnes of cargo between April and October, the airline said (Bloomberg)

IndiGo has completed operations of 1 lakh flights, including scheduled services, repatriation and cargo flights, since the lockdown in March, the budget carrier said on Wednesday.

IndiGo achieved the feat on Wednesday when it operated its flight 6E 216 to Varanasi from Hyderabad, the airline said.

IndiGo Chief Executive Officer Ronojoy Dutta said, “We have successfully operated 1,00,000 flights as of today since the lockdown period (March 25). After the most unprecedented halt to the whole aviation industry, it is indeed an achievement for us.” The government imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 25 to control the spread of coronavirus.

The flights include scheduled commercial operations, passenger charters, cargo charters, air bubble, and repatriation flights under the Vande Bharat programme, IndiGo said.

Also Read: After SpiceJet, IndiGo to offer Covid-19 test for passengers

IndiGo looks forward to achieving more milestones in the coming months as it goes by the current demand, Dutta.

As part of the cargo operations in the domestic market, IndiGo operated 2,687 flights in the past six months, transporting over 23,350 million tonnes of cargo between April and October, the airline said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In Bihar victory, Nitish Kumar tweets thank you to PM Modi
Nov 11, 2020 20:38 IST
Arnab Goswami, granted bail by SC, seeks shield to prevent his arrest again
Nov 11, 2020 20:56 IST
Silent voters have blessed BJP again, says PM Modi
Nov 11, 2020 20:50 IST
US embassy in soup over retweet of Pak leader’s post attacking Imran Khan
Nov 11, 2020 20:51 IST

latest news

EV policy to reduce carbon emissions by 4.8 mn tonnes in 4 years in Delhi
Nov 11, 2020 21:01 IST
Russia isn’t planning any contacts with Biden yet, says official
Nov 11, 2020 20:59 IST
Kerala Covid patients missing postal ballots to vote in last hour of polls
Nov 11, 2020 20:57 IST
Chris Nikic becomes first athlete with Down syndrome to complete Ironman
Nov 11, 2020 20:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.