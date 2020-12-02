Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / IndiGo now operating 1,000 flights to and from 65 destinations, narrows gap with pre-Covid days

IndiGo now operating 1,000 flights to and from 65 destinations, narrows gap with pre-Covid days

IndiGo used to operate over 1,500 daily flights before Covid-19 pandemic began.

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 18:23 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mumbai

An IndiGo flight lands at Patna’s Jaiprakash Narayan International Airport. (HT PHOTO)

India’s largest airline by market share - IndiGo, has begun operating 1,000 flights to and from 65 destinations from Tuesday including 59 domestic and 6 international destinations (commercial as well as air bubble), the carrier’s spokesperson said Wednesday.

The airline used to operate over 1,500 daily flights inthe pre-Covid-19 period.

The spokesperson said that the airline has been operating these flights while adhering to all precautionary measures, ensuring a safe and hassle-free travel experience on-board a lean, clean flying machine.

Ronojoy Dutta, chief executive officer, IndiGo said, “From zero domestic and international operations to now operating 1,000 scheduled commercial flights daily, we have indeed come a long way since we resumed operations post the lockdown. Our tireless efforts to provide a safe and hygienic experience and awareness campaigns are bearing fruit, as seen in the form of steadily increasing demand for air travel. We are currently operating at around 70% of our pre-covid capacity and we hope that the growth will continue into 2021.”

IndiGo had operated 1,00,000 flights between May 25 and November 11, 2020, including all domestic and international flights. Currently the airline is operating around130 scheduled flights from three metro cities – Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

The airline has also been operating passenger and CarGo charter flights across domestic and international sectors.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Cyclone Burevi: IMD issues red alert for December 3
Dec 02, 2020 18:56 IST
‘Ready to address farmers’ concerns’: Govt ahead of 2nd meet amid deadlock
Dec 02, 2020 19:03 IST
Farmers’ protest: Transporters call for nation-wide strike in support
Dec 02, 2020 16:54 IST
US should act to counter China’s subversion of UN, commission says in report to Congress
Dec 02, 2020 17:21 IST

latest news

Cyclone Burevi: PM Modi speaks to Kerala, Tamil Nadu CMs, assures support
Dec 02, 2020 19:03 IST
Dairy giant Amul enters milk procurement business in Andhra Pradesh
Dec 02, 2020 18:59 IST
Delhi riots: Court extends judicial custody of Umar Khalid by 14 days
Dec 02, 2020 18:56 IST
Cyclone Burevi: IMD issues red alert for December 3
Dec 02, 2020 18:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.