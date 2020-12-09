Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / IndiGo to reach 80% of normal domestic capacity soon

IndiGo to reach 80% of normal domestic capacity soon

The airline hopes to reach 100% of normal domestic capacity by early next year and 100% of its usual international capacity by the end of 2021, Chief Executive Ronojoy Dutta said at a CAPA Centre for Aviation event.

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 14:11 IST

By Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni, New Delhi

India’s biggest airline, IndiGo, expects to reach 80% of usual domestic capacity by the end of the month, company’s chief executive said on Wednesday. (Reuters/ File photo)

India’s biggest airline, IndiGo, expects to reach 80% of usual domestic capacity by the end of the month but international capacity is running at just a fifth of normal levels because of the pandemic, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

The airline hopes to reach 100% of normal domestic capacity by early next year and 100% of its usual international capacity by the end of 2021, Chief Executive Ronojoy Dutta said at a CAPA Centre for Aviation event.

The low-cost airline, owned by Interglobe Aviation Ltd, reported last month a loss of 11.95 billion rupees ($162.45 million) in the second quarter ended Sept. 30 as pandemic curbs dented its operations.

IndiGo said at the time it expected third-quarter capacity to be around 60% of period a year earlier. But the Indian government soon after lifted its domestic capacity cap to 70% and again last week to 80%.



International flights are restricted and being run as charter operations.

In June, IndiGo said it would cut costs of up to 40 billion rupees and speed the return of older planes to leasing firms in a bid to cushion the pandemic’s hit to business.

The airline said it would continue to take delivery of newer, cost-efficient Airbus SE A320neo planes at a time when many carriers have halted deliveries to cut costs.

“We haven’t slowed down our deliveries at all and don’t intend to,” Chief Commercial Officer Willy Boulter said on Wednesday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China has given ‘5 differing explanations’ for troop build-up on LAC, says Jaishankar
Dec 09, 2020 14:49 IST
Farmers harden stance, say ‘if government is stubborn, so are we’
Dec 09, 2020 14:24 IST
West has policy to engage India in ‘anti-China games’, says Russia minister
Dec 09, 2020 13:50 IST
BJP leads Congress in Rajasthan panchayat polls, dubs it verdict on Gehlot govt
Dec 09, 2020 12:48 IST

latest news

Winner of HerRising Award, looks to inspire girls in villages of J&K
Dec 09, 2020 15:02 IST
ASI to begin restoration of St Francis Xavier’s 400-year-old casket in Goa
Dec 09, 2020 14:59 IST
Haryana’s BJP-led govt’s three-day chintan shivir from Dec 15
Dec 09, 2020 14:58 IST
Pwc India’s study finds India leads in AI adoption during Covid-19
Dec 09, 2020 14:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.