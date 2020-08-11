Sections
Industrial production declines by 16.6 per cent in June: Govt data

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected industrial output contraction of 20.0% in June, compared to a revised 33.9% annual contraction in May, the data showed.

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 18:15 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi

India’s industrial output contracted 16.6% in June from a year earlier

India’s industrial output contracted 16.6% in June from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday, as a monthly measure indicated some recovery in the sector that was hit by lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

