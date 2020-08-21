Sections
Home / Business News / Inflation a major concern for MPC

Inflation a major concern for MPC

India’s retail inflation accelerated to 6.93% in July from 6.23% in June, remaining above the MPC’s target range of 2-6%, while food inflation rose to 9.62%.

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 08:22 IST

By Gopika Gopakumar, Mint Mumbai

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das suggested giving it time for past interest rate cuts take effect. (ANI File Photo)

Concerns over persistently high inflation dominated discussions at the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy committee (MPC) 4-6 August meeting that kept policy rates unchanged, minutes released on Thursday showed.

Committee members extensively discussed potential challenges from stubborn retail price inflation, which has stayed above RBI’s tolerance band for nearly three quarters. The panel also discussed possible supply-side shocks from lockdown-related disruptions, before deciding to continue with the accommodative stance to nurture an economic recovery.

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das suggested giving it time for past interest rate cuts take effect. “I also feel that we should wait for some more time for the cumulative 250 basis points reduction in policy rate since February 2019 to seep into the financial system and further reduce interest rates and spreads. Given the uncertain inflation outlook, we have to remain watchful to see that the momentum in inflation does not get entrenched, which is also dependent on effective supply-side measures,” Das said.

India’s retail inflation accelerated to 6.93% in July from 6.23% in June, remaining above the MPC’s target range of 2-6%, while food inflation rose to 9.62%. However, the central bank’s battle against inflation is complicated by the gloomy prospects on India’s gross domestic product, which is expected to contract 21.5% in the June quarter and 5.8% in FY21, according to RBI’s Survey of Professional Forecasters on Macroeconomic Indicators.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

CPL 2020: St Lucia Zouks, Trinbago Knight Riders emerge victorious
Aug 21, 2020 09:16 IST
4 electrocuted as heavy rain lashes south Bengal, flood low-lying areas
Aug 21, 2020 09:14 IST
Chetan Bhagat says blind items ‘broke’ SSR
Aug 21, 2020 09:06 IST
NTA UGC-NET, IGNOU, DU entrance test and other exam dates announced, check here
Aug 21, 2020 09:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.