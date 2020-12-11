Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / Inflation still a no-show, US wholesale prices up just 0.1%

Inflation still a no-show, US wholesale prices up just 0.1%

In the report on wholesale prices, the cost of food was up 0.5% after a 2.4% gain in October. Energy costs rose 1.2% after a 0.8% tick higher in November.

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 21:48 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Associated Press

The increase in the producer price index, which measures inflation pressures before they reach the consumer, followed bigger gains of 0.3% in October and 0.4% in September. (AFP File Photo )

US wholesale prices edged up just 0.1% in November with the economic disruption from the pandemic continuing to suppress demand and keeping inflation at extremely low levels.

The increase in the producer price index, which measures inflation pressures before they reach the consumer, followed bigger gains of 0.3% in October and 0.4% in September, the Labour Department reported Friday.

But even with those gains, wholesale prices are up just 0.8% from a year ago, far below the Federal Reserve’s target for annual price increases of 2%. The government reported Thursday that consumer prices edged up 0.2% in November with consumer prices up a modest 1.2% over the past year.

“The trend in inflation in the near term is likely to be subdued given ample excess capacity and renewed pressure on demand from new restrictions to contain a resurgence of Covid-19 outbreaks,” said Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics.



In the report on wholesale prices, the cost of food was up 0.5% after a 2.4% gain in October. Energy costs rose 1.2% after a 0.8% tick higher in November.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, showed a 0.1% rise in November and a modest increase of 1.4% over the past 12 months.

The Federal Reserve, which will meet next week, has kept interest rates at record low levels in an effort to help lift the country out of the pandemic-induced recession. Analysts believe the central bank could keep its key policy rate near zero for the rates near zero for the next two years.

“Inflation remains in check and high frequency data suggests that households are still hesitant to spen at pre-virus levels, signalling that price dynamics will continue to undershoot the Fed’s 2% target in the near-term,” said Mahir Rasheed, an economist with Oxford Economics.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Situation at border over last 6 months result of China’s actions: India
by Rezaul H Laskar
Amit Shah skeds Bengal visit next week to amp up offensive over Nadda attack
by HT Correspondent
HTLS 2020: Priyanka disagrees with idea that streaming is secondary medium
by HT Entertainment Desk
Why doctors are holding nationwide strike?
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar

latest news

On Saturday, Goa to vote in elections that will test CM Sawant’s popularity
by Gerard de Souza
Four juvenile persons apprehended for robbing cabbie of his wallet at gunpoint
by HT Correspondent
Iran protests to Turkey over alleged ‘meddling’ by Erdogan
by Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
I-T case against Karti Chidambaram, wife over sale of property premature: Court
by Divya Chandrababu
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.